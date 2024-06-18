Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Ariana jamming at a named location in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to jam at a named location in Fortnite

Take a music break.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 10:48 am

One of the week four quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three tasks you with jamming at a named location. It can be tricky figuring out how to do this one, but it’s a fairly easy task to complete once you know what needs to be done.

Recommended Videos

If you want to claim all of the battle bass quest rewards, completing your weekly quests is a must. Here’s how to jam at a named location in Fortnite.

Jam at a named location in Fortnite, explained

The Weeknd jamming in Fortnite.
It’s time to put on a show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To jam at a named location in Fortnite, you need to visit one of the 15 main POIs around the map and perform a Jam Loop. As soon as you start a Jam Loop, this quest will be completed, which means you don’t have to jam for a long period of time.

For the first part of this task, you need to venture to a named location. This includes anywhere that’s marked by name on the map. All of the named locations you can visit for this task are as follows:

  • Rebel’s Roost
  • Lavish Lair
  • Classy Courts
  • Grand Glacier
  • Reckless Railways
  • Restored Reels
  • Grim Gate
  • The Underworld
  • Pleasant Piazza
  • Brutal Beachhead
  • Redline Rig
  • The Nitrodome
  • Sandy Steppes
  • Mount Olympus
  • Brawler’s Battleground

Once you’re at a named location, find a safe spot so you can perform a Jam Loop without worrying about enemy players interrupting. Then, hold down the emote button and switch to the Locker Jam Loops or Jam Loops page.

Choose any musical instrument option and any song you like to initiate the jam session. The jam at a named location quest will complete instantly after you start playing one and grants you 15,000 XP for your efforts.

The Locker Jam loops page in Fortnite.
You can play any song with any instrument you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan it right, you can also jam at a jam statue to complete the Metallica quest while working on this one. Jam statues can be found around many named areas, so you can check off two quests in one.

With this quest complete, you have to move on to tackling other tasks if you want to claim additional XP. Some good ones to work on are dealing damage to or taking damage from a War Bus, searching containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station, and visiting both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter