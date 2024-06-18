One of the week four quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three tasks you with jamming at a named location. It can be tricky figuring out how to do this one, but it’s a fairly easy task to complete once you know what needs to be done.

Recommended Videos

If you want to claim all of the battle bass quest rewards, completing your weekly quests is a must. Here’s how to jam at a named location in Fortnite.

Jam at a named location in Fortnite, explained

It’s time to put on a show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To jam at a named location in Fortnite, you need to visit one of the 15 main POIs around the map and perform a Jam Loop. As soon as you start a Jam Loop, this quest will be completed, which means you don’t have to jam for a long period of time.

For the first part of this task, you need to venture to a named location. This includes anywhere that’s marked by name on the map. All of the named locations you can visit for this task are as follows:

Rebel’s Roost

Lavish Lair

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Reckless Railways

Restored Reels

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Pleasant Piazza

Brutal Beachhead

Redline Rig

The Nitrodome

Sandy Steppes

Mount Olympus

Brawler’s Battleground

Once you’re at a named location, find a safe spot so you can perform a Jam Loop without worrying about enemy players interrupting. Then, hold down the emote button and switch to the Locker Jam Loops or Jam Loops page.

Choose any musical instrument option and any song you like to initiate the jam session. The jam at a named location quest will complete instantly after you start playing one and grants you 15,000 XP for your efforts.

You can play any song with any instrument you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan it right, you can also jam at a jam statue to complete the Metallica quest while working on this one. Jam statues can be found around many named areas, so you can check off two quests in one.

With this quest complete, you have to move on to tackling other tasks if you want to claim additional XP. Some good ones to work on are dealing damage to or taking damage from a War Bus, searching containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station, and visiting both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy