How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Mortal Kombat has come to Fortnite for Chapter Six, season two. If you have purchased the battle pass, you have the chance to unlock Bi-Han and his alter ego, Sub-Zero. You can also find his icy power somewhere in Fortnite. Find out how you can get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit right here.

How to get the Kombat Kit in Fortnite

Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit is a set of ice powers belonging to the Mortal Kombat character. If you want to play around with the icy slide and powerful punch of Sub-Zero, you have come to the right place. In Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, you can find the Sub-Zero Kombat Kit in chests and as floor loot anywhere on the island. Of course, you can also just grab it from an eliminated enemy’s body after you take them down.

Use icy powers with the Kombat Kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sub-Zero Kombat Kit gives you two abilities. You can use the ice slide effect to dramatically sweep forward on a sheet of ice and attack the enemy quickly, or you can attack with icy fists of fury. It isn’t the most powerful weapon in the game, but it does seem great for bamboozling the enemy and skating icy circles around them. You can use the Sub-Zero Kombat Kit to speed away from a fight. But be warned, it doesn’t take you very far, and you will have to keep pressing the ability button to skate further.

The Kombat Kit is best combined with a Striker Burst Assault Rifle for mid-range damage and a Veiled Precision SMG or a shotgun to add pressure during close-range fights. Add a Pulse Scanner to that mix so you never lose sight of an enemy as you battle! The Kombat Kit won’t last forever, as it has a limited supply of icy power, so use it wisely.

If you want to know more about the new weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, check out the complete list of what you can find this season.

