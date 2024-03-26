Resources don’t come easy in LEGO Fortnite, especially if they’re unavailable in the Grasslands biome.

Crafting vehicles like the Speeder or exploration tools like the Spyglass requires you to get Glass in LEGO Fortnite. Unfortunately, you can’t just break a house’s window and call it a day. Instead, the game wants you to craft Glass the old way, which requires quite a bit of Sand. This resource doesn’t drop from any hostile or friendly mob, and you can’t create it out of obscure resource material. I’ll show you how to get Sand in LEGO Fortnite.

How do you get Sand in LEGO Fortnite?

All in a day’s work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Sand, equip a shovel and head to the Desert biome or a beach shore in LEGO Fortnite. Once you’ve found it, hold the action button to dig it out of the ground. You can then collect the Sand you dug up and add it to your inventory.

You can craft a Shovel with three Knotroot Rods and one Plank using an uncommon Crafting Bench. The higher the rarity of the Shovel, the more Sand you can dig up per tile, so consider upgrading it before setting out for the Desert biome.

With the Shovel equipped, look for a sandy beach shore or, even better, head to the Desert biome. To extract Sand from a tile, stand on sandy terrain and hold the action button for a few seconds. If Sand doesn’t appear, try another tile for better results.

Once you dig up some Sand, place it in a Metal Smelter to craft some Glass. Each piece of Glass requires two Sand and one Brightcore.

