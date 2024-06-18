How to get Heidi Fortnite skin

While Fortnite has a staggering amount of skins to show off to your friends and rival players, some are considerably rarer than others—and there’s a limited window to add the Heidi skin to your Locker.

Recommended Videos

Skins in Fortnite that are sold in the Shop regularly rotate and don’t remain available for long. In some cases, years will go by until a skin is available again, so you need to strike while the iron’s hot and grab the gear that’s caught your eye.

Of course, the limited-time windows make these skins even more desirable, and there’s a fresh opportunity to snatch the Heidi skin—and we’ll tell you how to get it.

How to get the Heidi skin in Fortnite

Get it while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the Heidi skin in Fortnite is by purchasing it in the Shop using V-Bucks. While the skin was previously available in the MaddyNF bundle, the only option now is to buy the skin outright.

Fortnite’s Heidi skin was first introduced in season six, way back in September 2018, and has rarely returned to the Shop in the years since—including a two-year window before returning in October 2023.

The Heidi skin in Fortnite is now available to purchase again for 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes a LEGO style and the Pretzel Protector. Time is short, though. The skin will be removed from the item shop on June 19.

An extremely limited time window for the Heidi skin continues what has been a trend for the Oktoberfest look, which has never remained in the Shop for more than three consecutive days.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy