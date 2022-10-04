Fortnite’s island is facing a new threat, unlike anything it has faced before, with Chrome slowly taking over. It started at Herald’s Sanctum but has begun to move outwards, claiming more and more of the island that the Loopers call home. But it’s not all bad since players can now access the Evochrome Burst Rifle and the Evochrome Shotgun that have been affected by the liquid.

If you’re not in a Chrome area of the map, you may still want to find the Chrome weapons to use during battle. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite.

How to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite

To get a guaranteed Evochrome weapon, you’ll need to loot a Chromed Chest. If you can’t find any Chromed Chests, you can make them yourself. By throwing Chrome Splash on a regular chest, you’ll turn it and the surrounding area to Chrome. This will ensure that you can find a Chromed Chest anywhere that you have some Chrome Splash.

If you don’t have any Chrome Splash, it can, fortunately, be mined from a Chrome environment, such as trees or rocks that have been affected. The more times you hit a Chromed object, the higher chance it has of spawning a Chrome Splash. If you avoid the weak points and hit an object as much as you can before it breaks, you’ll likely be able to find multiple Chrome Splashes.

As long as you can find Chrome Splash and a regular chest, that’s all you need to get Evochrome weapons from chests every time in Fortnite.