Progressing through the quests presented in Chapter Five, season two of Fortnite is no easy task, especially when a lot of them are designed to be challenging tests of your skill. The Test of Strength is one such trial and can be rather difficult to tackle.

If you’re stuck on this quest and not sure how to get past it, then here’s how to find and complete the Test of Strength in Fortnite.

How to find the Test of Strength in Fortnite

It’s easy to miss, so be sure to check your surroundings carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Test of Strength is a floating yellow stopwatch icon only found at two locations, which are Lavish Lair and Fencing Fields. This is different from the other tests you face since the Test of Agility must be tackled at Restored Reels while the Test of Wisdom can be completed at any of the four Scrying Pools around the map.

Either location works, so you can pick whichever one you think your odds of success are better at. I had no problem completing it at Fencing Fields without interruption, but Lavish Lair tends to be pretty empty and is one of the best places to land this season so you can’t go wrong either way.

How to overcome the Test of Strength in Fortnite

To complete the Test of Strength in Fortnite, you need to destroy 15 structures within one minute. It’s a decently short period of time and a lot of demolition to unleash, so this can be a bit tricky to actually do, especially if other players try to fight you while you’re working on it.

Destroy everything you see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can destroy anything you like to finish this quest. If you’re struggling to get it done within the limited time frame, consider using some kind of explosive to help speed the process up. Cluster Clingers are an excellent option for this as they’re decently common and highly destructive.

After smashing the 15 required items, the Test of Strength for the Oracle’s Snapshot quest will officially be marked as complete. You’ll earn 10,000 XP for finishing this task, which makes it one of the best ways to farm XP for the season.