How to complete the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite

The answer is pretty appealing.
Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:28 pm
The player working on the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are tons of quests you can tackle to progress the story and earn XP in Fortnite. One such quest is to finish the Test of Wisdom, which is super rewarding and certainly worth doing.

This task is an important piece for progressing through the Oracle’s Snapshot quests, so if you want to complete them all, you have to finish this one. If you aren’t sure how to go about actually finishing this quest but you’re determined to figure it out, here’s how to complete the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite.

How to overcome the Test of Wisdom at a Scrying Pool in Fortnite

The player choosing between answers during the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Test of Wisdom, you need to visit one of the four Scrying Pools and correctly answer the question you’re asked by it. Unlike the other tests you have to tackle, this one can be completed by visiting any of the four available pools instead of only being available at one specific location.

Although you can visit any Scrying Pool, I recommend either the one by Pleasant Piazza or the one near Reckless Railways. These two are in the least populated areas out of the available options, which gives you the best chance of finishing this mission without being interrupted by other players.

When this quest is active and you successfully track down one of the Scrying Pools, it asks you “Which food is most appealing to the gods?” and presents you with three options. You need to choose the right one to finish this quest. The three options you’re given are as follows.

  • Pizza
  • Banana
  • Durrr Burger
The player finishing the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Test of Wisdom answer in Fortnite

The correct answer for the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite is Banana. This is a pun based on the word “appealing” in the question and is the only correct answer for this specific Oracle’s Snapshot quest.

As soon as you present the correct option, the Test of Wisdom will officially conclude. You get 10,000 XP after it’s done, which makes this by far one of the best ways to farm XP for this season.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 countdown: Exact time and start date
Fortnite players grinding on rails, while Attack on Titan characters zipline away.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 countdown: Exact time and start date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 13, 2024
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 13, 2024
How to find and complete the Test of Agility in Fortnite
characters interacting with Scrying Pool for Oracle's Snapshot quests
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to find and complete the Test of Agility in Fortnite
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 13, 2024
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.