There are tons of quests you can tackle to progress the story and earn XP in Fortnite. One such quest is to finish the Test of Wisdom, which is super rewarding and certainly worth doing.

This task is an important piece for progressing through the Oracle’s Snapshot quests, so if you want to complete them all, you have to finish this one. If you aren’t sure how to go about actually finishing this quest but you’re determined to figure it out, here’s how to complete the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite.

How to overcome the Test of Wisdom at a Scrying Pool in Fortnite

You have to choose correctly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Test of Wisdom, you need to visit one of the four Scrying Pools and correctly answer the question you’re asked by it. Unlike the other tests you have to tackle, this one can be completed by visiting any of the four available pools instead of only being available at one specific location.

Although you can visit any Scrying Pool, I recommend either the one by Pleasant Piazza or the one near Reckless Railways. These two are in the least populated areas out of the available options, which gives you the best chance of finishing this mission without being interrupted by other players.

When this quest is active and you successfully track down one of the Scrying Pools, it asks you “Which food is most appealing to the gods?” and presents you with three options. You need to choose the right one to finish this quest. The three options you’re given are as follows.

Pizza

Banana

Durrr Burger

You get a massive reward for fairly low effort in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Test of Wisdom answer in Fortnite

The correct answer for the Test of Wisdom in Fortnite is Banana. This is a pun based on the word “appealing” in the question and is the only correct answer for this specific Oracle’s Snapshot quest.

As soon as you present the correct option, the Test of Wisdom will officially conclude. You get 10,000 XP after it’s done, which makes this by far one of the best ways to farm XP for this season.