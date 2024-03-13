How to find and complete the Test of Agility in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season two, has introduced a bunch of new quests for players to overcome. The Test of Agility quest is one of the very first steps required to complete the 14-step Oracle’s Snapshot questline, and if you are wondering how to do that, this guide is for you.

Recommended Videos

Test of Agility location in Fortnite

You can take the Test of Agility inside a stone structure located north of Restored Reels in Fortnite. Here’s a location marker for your convenience.

Find the Test of Agility here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can take this test, you have to trigger it first. To do so, complete the first step of Oracle’s Snapshot, which requires you to talk to a Scrying Pool. There are four Scrying Pool locations, and you can visit any of them, although I recommend avoiding the spots in The Underworld and Mount Olympus. These are hot drops and might be difficult to access at the beginning of a match when a lot of players are contesting for loot.

Scrying Pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find a Scrying Pool, go near the fountain and press the interact button to initiate the conversation. Once the conversation is complete, the Test of Agility quest is triggered. You should be able to see its location on the map. Use a marker to find it easily.

How to complete the Test of Agility in Fortnite

The Test of Agility is the first test you face in the Oracle’s Snapshot questline of Fortnite’s Chapter Five season two, so don’t worry about its difficulty—it’s quite easy.

Once you enter the stone structure at the location, you see a rotating golden clock. Go near it, and the prompt to start the Test of Agility appears. After you press the button to start the test, look out for a sparkling golden circle that spawns near the structure.

To complete the test, you have to jump through a number of these golden loops before the minute long timer runs out, thus proving your agility to the Olympian Gods that are doubting your stature. Once you complete the Test of Agility, the third step of Oracle’s Snapshot, the Test of Strength, unlocks for you to complete.

Check out our Oracle’s Snapshot walkthrough for more information on all the quests in this questline.