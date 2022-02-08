How to destroy IO equipment to collect electronic parts in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

Maxing out your battle pass throughout a Fortnite season isn’t an easy feat. You’ll need to keep up with the daily, weekly, and even seasonal challenges to continue earning XP, which will allow you to unlock more battle pass rewards as a result.

One of the latest seasonal challenges in Fortnite requires players to destroy IO equipment to collect electronic parts. Though the challenge sounds simple enough, finding out where the IO equipment is located is the tricky part of the quest.

IO equipment can be found in Mole Team locations. There are more than a few locations that players can visit to complete this challenge, meaning the overall level of competition won’t be that high.

Where to destroy IO equipment to collect electronic parts in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one

Players can visit one of the three locations below to get their hands on electronic parts.

Near the river, southwest of Greasy Grove.

North of the Daily Bugle, near the sea.

Close to the valley, near Logjam Lumberyard.

Screengrab via Epic Games

You’ll need to take out the IO guards first when you get to these locations. Once the guards are dealt with, the Scientist will reach out to you and inform you that you’ll need to break some of the equipment to complete the challenge.

Break the lamps around the landmark and electronic parts will appear as ground loot. Upon completing the challenge, you’ll receive a notification in the top right corner of the screen and you can either leave the match or continue playing until the end.