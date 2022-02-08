Where to find a Mole Team Drill Site in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

They aren't marked on the map but shouldn't be too hard to find.

In Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, players have a bunch of activities and quests to get through. Each week, seasonal tasks are unlocked and they’re diverse enough that players are asked to do several things every couple of days.

One of the tasks is to interact with a computer terminal that’s found at a Mole Team Drill Site. But those sites aren’t exactly marked on the map, so finding them becomes somewhat difficult.

There are currently four Mole Team Drill Sites in Fortnite. A few of them were added at the beginning of January and their locations haven’t changed since. One of them can be found east of the Sleepy Sound, on the little unnamed peninsula. The second one isn’t too far off. It’s west of Sleepy Sound and east of Logjam Lumberyard, almost in the middle of the two locations.

The third Mole Team Drill Site is found in the southern part of the map. To locate it, you’ll need to head southeast from Greasy Grove until you meet a place when the area starts to turn into the desert and meets the river. There, you should find the third site.

The fourth Mole Team Drill Site shouldn’t be too hard to detect, either. Just head south from the Coney Crossroads and you should notice it nearby Puddle Pond (which itself is perfectly west from Sanctuary).

There’s supposed to be a fifth Mole Team Drill Site on the map, but this one hasn’t resurfaced yet. Right now, it remains unknown when or if that will happen.