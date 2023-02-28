How to complete ‘Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building’ encrypted quest in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Four, season one doesn’t have that much time left, but Epic Games is still pushing out new updates that come with quests and cosmetics.

While most Fortnite challenges tend to be quite straightforward, Cipher quests are more like puzzles. There aren’t clear descriptions, meaning players will need to decipher encrypted quests to complete these challenges.

Once cracked, one of these puzzles will require players to “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” at Anvil Square.

How do you complete the “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” encrypted quest in Fortnite?

Go to Anvil Square.

Head to the eastern building at the landmark; it’s next to the Reboot Van in Anvil Square.

Enter the building and head downstairs.

Inspect the glowing wall to complete the first stage of the quest.

In the second stage of this challenge, players will be required to visit Splits Bowl at Faulty Splits. Once you’re there, enter the main building and use the Distant Roar spray on the floor, and the second stage of this challenge will be completed.

At the beginning of this quest, players will be tasked with deciphering a code “1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6” and they can only do this with the help of another one, “0.3.1.0.2.0.2.3.” You’ll need to do some subtraction and write down corresponding letters to reveal location names, or you can always wait for other community members to do the heavy lifting before proceeding with your quest log.