All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.50

We’ve almost made it—the final Fortnite update before the beginning of chapter four, season two is upon us. As the final update of chapter four, season one, this update will bring a handful of skins, backblings, sprays, emotes, and other cosmetics. Bear in mind this update is slightly smaller than the usual ones as Epic Games is preparing in full force for the release of the next season scheduled for March 8.

So, let’s dive into the neat skins and cosmetics that will be up for grabs in Fortnite Patch v23.50.

All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v23.50

Unlike previous updates, the v23.50 update won’t feature any major collaborations or iconic skins coming to the game. Instead, we’ll get a new outfit for Geralt of Rivia named Viper School, and see the Swamp Knight skin make an appearance in the Battle Royale Mode.

Viper School Geralt of Rivia pic.twitter.com/LOM7mfjw5F — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

If you’re looking to spend some bucks in the v23.50 update, you will be able to choose between March Crew Pack and Tegan skins.

March Crew Pack & "Tegan" skins ingame! pic.twitter.com/4lG04xntNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2023

But, that’s not all. There are a couple of uncategorized skins left that might hit the island with this update.

All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.50

We, of course, can’t have any skins without getting neat little cosmetics, sprays and emotes. So, here’s what you can expect in v23.50 update.

New Shop Assets in v23.50: pic.twitter.com/L9K86dm0zt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

New Hana Loading Screen pic.twitter.com/Jnhd5BJQTV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

The FNCS Champion's Celebration emote can return to the Item Shop in the Future pic.twitter.com/3U0C7R6uV2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

The "Cipher" Character is this lizard man pic.twitter.com/vvPFGuwdNP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

New Playstation Plus Pack Cosmetics: pic.twitter.com/Zfad2sFiaQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

Proper cosmetic leak overview for this update: pic.twitter.com/zEVo7S8ltc — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 28, 2023

Other than buying all these nifty cosmetics and skins once the update goes live, you’ll be busy deciphering the new Cipher quests as they will give you free rewards and additional experience with your Battle pass.

Enjoy the ride and see you on the island!