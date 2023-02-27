AI is already destroying Fortnite’s pre-update hype

Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games available right now, mostly thanks to the wide support and interaction from the community. Whenever Epic Games posts a puzzle, the fans will be there ready to figure it out somehow. And when Epic recently posted a new update teaser with a downtime notification, one data miner was able to crack the code using AI.

In a tweet from the Fortnite Status account today, the developer shared a post with the numbers “3 18 1 3 11 20 8 5 3 15 4 5.” Some others shared the code but it was unclear how it was solved until HYPEX shared a screengrab from ChatGPT that asked the program to solve the teaser based only on the sequence of numbers above. It came back with the answer by converting the numbers to letters: “Crack the code.”

As the program points out, this is likely a teaser for another code or cipher that players will need to use in the update happening early tomorrow morning. This would be in line with the current “Most Wanted” heist theme taking over the island, leaving players to solve a code or other puzzle to get more loot.

With less than 10 days until the new Fortnite season, it’s likely that any events leading to the start of the next season will come as part of this update. If anything, it will likely be something minor like Chapter Three, season one’s earthquakes, but we will have to wait and see.

In addition to whatever else is on the way, tomorrow will also bring the launch of Geralt’s second page of rewards, so many players will log in.