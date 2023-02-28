How to decipher encrypted quests in Fortnite

You may want to have that alphabet soup now.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season one is nearing its life cycle, but it doesn’t mean that fans have to wait idly for their next adventure. Despite preparing a major patch, Epic Games also keeps the game updated with new mini-events that come bundled with challenges.

Most recently, Epic added Cipher challenges to Fortnite that went live with update v23.50. Normally, all challenges in Fortnite come with explanations and directions, so players don’t get lost while trying to complete them, but that’s not the case with encrypted quests.

Fortnite fans will need to decipher the encrypted quests so they can venture out into the map and complete them as fast as possible.

How do you decipher encrypted quests in Fortnite?

Write down the encrypted description of a quest.

Use the code that Fortnite shared prior to the event to do subtractions. 0.3.1.0.2.0.2.3

Subtract the numbers above in order from the quest descriptions to find corresponding letters.

In the first challenge, for example, doing so reveals a location name, Anvil Square. To put into perspective, the encryption text for the initial cipher quest reads “1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6”

With the numbers stated above, you’d need to do the following calculations.