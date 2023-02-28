Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v23.50

As the final update of chapter four season one, the v23.50 update has something special in store for us. Although we won’t be swimming in content, Patch v23.50 will have us preoccupied with deciphering and completing Cipher quests. On the one hand, you’ll get already deciphered messages and you’ll only need to complete the quests, but on the other, you’ll need to first decipher the quests before you can solve them.

Other than that, you’ll have your hands full with unvaulted items, as the Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle have returned.

As we all eagerly await the arrival of chapter four, season two on March 8, here’s what you can do in the game to pass time.

Decipher Fortnite Cipher quests

From Feb. 28 until March 10, you can play a detective on the island solving Cipher quests. You’ll have both encrypted and unencrypted quests. While unencrypted quests are straightforward and can be completed immediately, encrypted quests will take you some time and understanding before you can jump on completing them.

As a reward for completing a certain encrypted Cipher quest, you’ll unlock the Distant Roar Spray.

Here’s the list of all Cipher quest sets and rewards you can get for completing them:

Seven unencrypted Cipher quests: Keep the Peace Spray

15 unencrypted Cipher quests: Order Up Loading Screen

24 unencrypted Cipher quests: Deciphered Emoticon

Three encrypted Cipher quests: Circuitry Wrap

The Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle are back in full force

As you’re completing your Cipher quests, you’ll be able to pick up the Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle as they are both out of the vault! You can find them on the ground, in Chests, and in Supply Drops.

Miscellaneous updates

The Oathbound Chest spawn rate has increased from 70 percent to 100 percent.

Players have an increased chance to roll the Mechanical Archer Reality Augment.

In v23.50, Reality Augments you haven’t unlocked will be more likely to unlock.

Major bug fixes