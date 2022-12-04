Fortnite is one of the hottest battle royales that has maintained its popularity over the last five years due to its frequent influx of new content and seasonal changes. Chapter Three of the battle royale has come to a close and Chapter Four is now underway. After the Fracture event, the island is likely attempting to heal and move forward.

For each season in Chapter Three, Epic Games introduces a new battle pass with the same amount of experience required per level. Here’s all the information you need to know about how much experience is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

What’s the experience required per level in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one?

To level up in the first season of Chapter Four, you’ll need 80,000 experience points per level for 200 levels to get all rewards. This means players will need 80,000 experience points multiplied by the number of required levels to get all the rewards from this season.

While this might seem like a lot, players will have plenty of opportunities to earn experience points. In addition, the new battle pass layout seems to require fewer levels to complete.

Throughout the season, there will be limited-time events, weekly challenges, and new Creative experiences that will allow players to level up their battle pass. Players will also have the option to take part in Save the World missions or player-made Creative maps to also earn a considerable amount of experience.

Players who haven’t played the game in a while will be able to come back for a chance at Supercharged XP, which is Fortnite’s way of helping players who can’t play all the time catch up. Completing objectives and playing the game with Supercharged XP is a great way to get additional levels for your battle pass.

If all else fails, each season comes with a “Level-up Pack,” which gives players missions in the game that immediately grant them levels upon completion.