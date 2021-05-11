Here are the challenges for weeks 11 and 12 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Another week is set to launch in Fortnite‘s Chapter Two, season six. New quests will be available to complete, making this the perfect opportunity for players who still need to earn more XP to unlock more battle pass tiers and obtain its rewards.

Well-known data miner iFireMonkey was ready, once again, to share the upcoming challenges ahead of their launch to allow players to prepare. Some of them seem easy, while others will likely require a bit more effort to complete.

Here are all the quests for weeks 11 and 12 of Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.

Chapter Two, season six, week 11 challenges

Epic quests

Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP

Use three bandages – 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest moutain – 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP

Legendary quests

Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols – 35,000 XP

Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Chapter Two, season six, week 12 challenges

Epic quests

Visit the Zero Point – 24,000 XP

Craft three pistols – 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian – 24,000 XP

Hunt three predators – 24,000 XP

Tame bears outside of Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle – 24,000 XP

Legendary quests