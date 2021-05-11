Here are the challenges for weeks 11 and 12 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Another week is set to launch in Fortnite‘s Chapter Two, season six. New quests will be available to complete, making this the perfect opportunity for players who still need to earn more XP to unlock more battle pass tiers and obtain its rewards.
Well-known data miner iFireMonkey was ready, once again, to share the upcoming challenges ahead of their launch to allow players to prepare. Some of them seem easy, while others will likely require a bit more effort to complete.
Here are all the quests for weeks 11 and 12 of Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.
Chapter Two, season six, week 11 challenges
Epic quests
- Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP
- Use three bandages – 24,000 XP
- Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP
- Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP
- Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP
- Place a spirit crystal at the tallest moutain – 24,000 XP
- Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP
Legendary quests
- Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols – 35,000 XP
- Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP
- Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP
- Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP
- Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP
Chapter Two, season six, week 12 challenges
Epic quests
- Visit the Zero Point – 24,000 XP
- Craft three pistols – 24,000 XP
- Defeat a spire guardian – 24,000 XP
- Hunt three predators – 24,000 XP
- Tame bears outside of Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP
- Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP
- Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle – 24,000 XP
Legendary quests
- Spend 150 gold bars – 35,000 XP
- Spend 300 gold bars – 24,500 XP
- Spend 450 gold bars – 24,500 XP
- Spend 600 gold bars – 24,500 XP
- Spend 750 gold bars – 24,500 XP