Frozen Legends bundle returns to Fortnite Item Shop

One of the most popular Fortnite cosmetic bundles, Frozen Legends, has made its way back to the Item Shop and is now available for purchase.

Players can hop into Fortnite: Battle Royale and check out the Item Shop to see the Frozen Legends bundle, which has six different cosmetic items.

Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR was one of the first to reveal the return of the bundle earlier today.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter The Frozen Legends Bundle has returned to the Item Shop for a limited time! ❄️

Here are all of the items that are included in the pack:

Frozen Raven skin

Frozen Red Knight skin

Frozen Love Ranger skin

Frozen Iron Cage Back Bling

Frozen Love Wings Back Bling

Frozen Red Shield Back Bling

Fans can purchase the pack through the Item Shop’s Limited Time Offer section for $24.99. Players can’t use V-Bucks for the bundle, so a credit or debit card is required.

The Frozen Legends bundle was first released in season seven, so these cosmetics are considered some of the most notable items in Fortnite like Skull Trooper or Renegade Raider.

The pack won’t be around for long, so be sure to grab the bundle before Epic Games refreshes the Item Shop.