Fortnite v22.30 patch notes: Skywalker Week, Pulse Rifle, and Chrome Punk

Just because Fortnitemares is over doesn't mean the party has to stop

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially thanks to the waves of new content that is always being added. You can set your calendar by the Fortnite content updates, with one coming every two weeks. Fortnitemares has officially ended with the v22.30 update, and a new smaller event has taken its place.

Fans of all things Star Wars will likely appreciate the most recent update to the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about the Fortnite v22.30 patch notes.

Fortnite v22.30 patch notes

Skywalker Week

Image via Epic Games

During this Star Wars-themed mini-event, players will be able to find lightsabers, blasters, and modified Junk Rifts that provide the player with Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder. Not only that, but the trio from the original trilogy, Luke, Leia, and Han Solo, will be coming to Fortnite as soon as the downtime ends.

The Luke Skywalker skin comes with:

Luke Skywalker outfit (with two additional styles)

Training Remote back bling

Slugthrower Rifle pickaxe

X-34 Landspeeder Glider

The Leia Organa cosmetic set includes:

Leia Organa outfit (with two additional styles)

R2-D2 back bling

Electrostaff pickaxe

Han Solo’s set will include:

Han Solo outfit (with two additional styles)

Millennium Falcon back bling

Vibro-staff pickaxe

Return of the Pulse Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Along with the Star Wars weapons that have been released during this update, Epic has also seen fit to unvault the Pulse Rifle. This rifle does anywhere from 138 to 151 damage per second, according to the Fortnite wiki. Like the Star Wars blaster, the Pulse Rifle was also a weapon used in space combat, according to the official patch notes.

Chrome Punk is finally here

Image via Epic Games

Ever since Chrome Punk was found in the files, many were curious about when he would be available to players. As it turns out, he’s a post-Fortnitemares reward for players who level their accounts to the specified amounts. Players who log in now until Nov. 15 will unlock the “Chrome Punk Goals,” which ask the players to gain account levels. These will be available until Jan. 1, 2023.

There are other cosmetic rewards for the Chrome Punk challenges, including:

Earn 10 Account Levels: Chromeseed back bling

Earn 25 Account Levels: Graveyard Rave loading screen

Earn 50 Account Levels: Chrome Punk outfit

Since all the levels cost the same amount of experience, this shouldn’t prove any harder for players because of their level. In order to get all the rewards, players will need to earn 4,000,000 experience points in order to earn the Chrome Punk. However, they’ll have the rest of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, and the start of season five, to complete this objective.