Fortnite’s Reality Tree is spreading its roots

Things are constantly changing on the Fortnite island, whether it’s an announced change or a secret progression that players will eventually catch on to. This season of Fortnite has brought a new Reality Tree to the island, with its bright ethereal petals growing out of the top. Now it appears the tree is spreading to other POIs like Logjam Lumberyard.

Different Twitter accounts report that roots have penetrated the Rave Cave and are now in the water and on land near Logjam Lumberyard. Many expect the biome to grow into that area with the next update this season. This could mean that players will see more Reality Tree saplings to plant and the potential for the expansion of the fungi.

Reality Tree roots can be found growing across more #Fortnite POIs!



Logjam Lumberyard is now being affected by the reality growth, with new roots coming out of the ground.



Images via @JayKeyFN

Other roots have been spotted in locations near the Reality Tree biome, such as Rocky Reels to the southeast and in the snowy areas leading up to Logjam Lumberyard to the north.

Some have speculated that the person looking at the Reality Tree in this season’s trailer is a new villain who will use the tree to gain more and more control over the island. In the trailer, the villain is shown in darkness, with a music change signaling a stark contrast from the earlier easygoing feeling. This character is seen ominously looking into the Loop, potentially hinting at their antagonism.

I do not trust this character AT ALL…

Considering the roots have already made it through Rave Cave to Logjam Lumberyard, it raises questions about if and how the tree’s presence will alter these locations. In the meantime, players should keep an eye out for any more roots or signs of the Reality Tree spreading even further.