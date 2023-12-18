Fortnite players stripped of Drift Pack outfits after bundle pricing mix-up

Earlier this month Epic Games began issuing refunds to Xbox players that had purchased Fortnite’s Infinite Drift Pack following a pricing decrease. Now it appears that some players are losing access to the content altogether.

Following the price difference refund, which has seen players get back around $1, Epic Games notified some players that the Skulldrifter, Fishdrift, and Rift Strider Drift outfits had been removed from their accounts, according to leaker iFireMonkey. Right now it isn’t exactly clear why this has happened, but some have their theories.

Some skins have gone missing for the holidays. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The popular leaker suggested the items are being pulled as Microsoft lists the bundle as “refunded” in its billing systems, despite players only getting back the price difference rather than the full amount for the cosmetic pack. Epic Games has yet to share any information about the issue themselves.

Fortunately for many Fortnite players, the issue is limited to those on Xbox. Furthermore, some players on Xbox say that they have not had their cosmetics stripped away, so it isn’t exactly clear why this is impacting some players. Sadly there are still many Xbox gamers who were enjoying these cosmetics before having them abruptly removed.

The good news is that given this seems to be a billing issue, Epic Games should be able to remedy the problem and provide these unique cosmetics back to players in a future update. Given that the devs haven’t yet addressed it, we’d suggest anyone who encounters it file a support ticket so it can be dealt with.

Fortnite’s Infinite Drift Pack includes nine fresh cosmetics to use in the hit battle royale which include Skulldrifter, Rift Strider, and Fishdrift along with their accessories. This bundle can be purchased across all of the devices that service Fortnite for $17.25 USD. New purchases shouldn’t encounter this problem even on Xbox, as the price has been updated.