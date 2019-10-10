Fortnite players report bug with “Out of Time” challenge rewards

Season X of Fortnite: Battle Royale is concluding with the “Out of Time” challenge set that rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and in-game XP. But some players are experiencing issues when trying to collect their hard-earned rewards for completing these challenges.

Most players have been pushing through the Battle Pass to unlock the three skin styles that are available from the “Out of Time” challenges that expire on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fans have to reach tier 47 to unlock the Yond3r style, tier 70 for the Sparkle Supreme skin style, and tier 87 for the Eternal Voyager style.

One fan on the Fortnite subreddit posted earlier today that they weren’t able to obtain the final cosmetics for the “Out of Time” challenges, even though they completed all of the tasks. Several fans also said that they couldn’t collect their Red Cosmic Cleavers or Pixel Pilot Glider rewards.

Screengrab via r/FortNiteBR

At time of writing, Epic Games hasn’t commented on the reported “Out of Time” challenge glitch.