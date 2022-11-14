Fortnite is introducing a new tiered pickaxe for Crew subscribers

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there, drawing in millions of players each year to fight on the island. Part of the appeal for many fans is Epic Games’ frequent influx of new content for players and the monthly Crew subscription that provides a new skin and free V-Bucks. It now appears that Crew subscribers will be getting a new special pickaxe based on their time subscribed.

The new Photonic Legacy Set is a customizable pickaxe that players who are subscribed to the Crew membership can begin to unlock starting after the Nov. 15 update. Players will have until May 31 at 7pm CT to subscribe to the Crew pack and unlock this pickaxe. The next stages of the pickaxe will unlock with each subsequent month you’re subscribed to the program.

The stages of unlockables include:

Stage one: Photonic Striker Pickaxe

Stage two: Advanced alt style for the Photonic Striker

Stage three: Cyberlight alt style for the Photonic Striker

Stage four: Dual-wield Tuned alt style for Photonic Striker

Stage five: Complex alt style for the Photonic Striker

Stage six: Laser Red, Radiant Blue, and Magnetic Green additional colors unlock for the Photonic Striker

Players who don’t subscribe to the Crew pack before May 31 won’t be able to unlock the pickaxe again. But those who purchase it before that time can continue to unlock the stages of the pickaxe by continuing to subscribe for the following six months.

There were rumors earlier this summer about Epic working on a pickaxe like this for Crew members and it seems the devs are rolling it out ahead of Chapter Four.