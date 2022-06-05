Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite Chapter Three, season three is here and players are rushing into the live servers to test out everything new that Epic Games introduced to the game this season.

Some of the new content was already leaked through data miners and the cinematic trailer. Darth Vader and a bunch of new skins were officially added to Fortnite today, but cosmetics aren’t the only new additions to the game.

Some of the weapons from the previous season won’t be available in Fortnite anymore. They were vaulted and there are new weapons in the game that take their place alongside the unvaulted ones.

Vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Balloons

Drum Shotgun

LMG

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Rift-To-Go

Thermal Flopper

Thermal Scoped AR

Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Ballers

Bouncy Slurpshroom

Grapple Glove Toolbox

Runaway Boulder

The new and returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Auto Shotgun

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Combat SMG

Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR)

Firefly Jar

Grenade

Hammer Assault Rifle

Harpoon Gun

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic weapon)

Ranger Assault Rifle

Revolver

Saddler

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

Shockwave Grenades

Sidearm Pistol

Stinger SMG

Striker Burst Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Two-Shot Shotgun

New map changes in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s time for loopers to celebrate their victory over the Imagined Order. The island was redecorated accordingly to allow players to vibe and have fun in Chapter Three, season three.

Two new points of interest (POIs) were added to Fortnite with the new season: Reality Falls and Rave Cave.

Reality Falls took the place of Camp Buddle. It features colorful trees, which gives it a majestic look. Throughout the landmark, players will find bouncy mushrooms and will have the option to plant Reality Seeds. These seeds will grow in each match and you can harvest better loot from them by taking care of them in every match you play.

Rave Cave replaced the IO’s command center, and it’s a nightclub equivalent in Fortnite. As you step into the Rave Cave, you’ll start hearing awesome music and find glow sticks around the dance floor that will help you blend in with the crowd.

New vehicles in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Considering the size of the Fortnite map, navigating around it could prove to be a challenging task. In Chapter Three, season three, players will have two new vehicle options: the Screwballer roller coaster and Baller vehicles.

Ballers resemble hamster balls and they were improved to float on water. The vehicle was last seen on the map a year ago. Though you can use the Ballers wherever you want on the map, you can also ride the Screwballer roller coaster with one. You’ll just need to place your Baller on the rails and you’ll start traveling around the island at high speeds.

New mechanics: Mountable Animals and Storm Sickness

Staying inside the storm during the earlier stages of the game used to be a valid strategy, but that may be in the past now. If you spend too much time in the storm in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, you’ll develop Storm Sickness.

Once players have Storm Sickness, their health will start decaying faster. You’ll receive a warning before getting Storm Sickness, so you’ll have a small time frame to avoid getting it.

The wildlife around the map has been a crucial part of the in-game experience when it comes to in-game challenges and crafting. They can also be used as mounts now, and players will have the option to ride wolves or boars. You’ll even be able to shoot around while riding them, meaning you won’t need to ditch your ride to fight back.

Improved sliding

Sliding was improved to allow players to maintain their speed. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, players can slide off shadow ledges and continue sliding instead of returning to a standing position.

Landing into a slide at high speed won’t make you lose your momentum anymore, meaning more players may be sliding around than before.