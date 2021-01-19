Epic to add soccer club outfits, Pelé Air Punch Emote to Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans have a new way to represent their favorite soccer team with in-game outfits featuring 23 clubs from around the world, Epic Games announced today.
Players can also channel their inner Pelé with the new Pelé Air Punch Emote, which will become available alongside the new outfits on Jan. 23.
The Kickoff Set features 10 different variants of male and female outfits. Each outfit can be changed to any of the 23 soccer clubs available. Here are the soccer teams that are coming to Fortnite:
- Manchester City FC
- Juventus
- AC Milan
- Inter Milan
- AS Roma
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United
- Los Angeles FC
- Santos FC
- Wolves
- West Ham United FC
- Sevilla FC
- Sporting CP
- Borussia Mönchengladbach
- FC Schalke 04
- VFL Wolfsburg
- Rangers FC
- Celtic FC
- Cerezo Osaka
- Melbourne City FC
- Sydney FC
- Western Sydney Wanderers
- EC Bahia
Fortnite has also partnered with the legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé to bring his iconic air punch celebration to the game. Players can now celebrate their victories in style, just like the iconic player did throughout his career.
Fans will have an opportunity to unlock the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free by participating in the Pelé Cup on Jan. 20. The top player in each region will earn a signed FC Santos shirt and the runner-up in each region will get the emote and outfit set. Official rules for the Pelé Cup can be found here.
A new soccer-inspired Creative island has also been added to Fortnite that will let players participate in their own soccer tournament. Players must use their bodies, axes, power-ups, and speed boosts to score on their opponents in the four-vs-four bracket-style game mode. Each match has two rounds and the winners move on to face another team fighting for their spot in the grand finals.