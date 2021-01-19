Epic to add soccer club outfits, Pelé Air Punch Emote to Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans have a new way to represent their favorite soccer team with in-game outfits featuring 23 clubs from around the world, Epic Games announced today.

Players can also channel their inner Pelé with the new Pelé Air Punch Emote, which will become available alongside the new outfits on Jan. 23.

Football (or Soccer to some) is coming to Fortnite ⚽



Your favorite clubs' Outfits, a new Creative Hub and we've teamed up with Legendary player @Pele to bring you the Pelé Cup. Compete to earn his iconic Air Punch Emote and the new Kickoff Set!



🔗: https://t.co/cIOah6XVTo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 19, 2021

The Kickoff Set features 10 different variants of male and female outfits. Each outfit can be changed to any of the 23 soccer clubs available. Here are the soccer teams that are coming to Fortnite:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Fortnite has also partnered with the legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé to bring his iconic air punch celebration to the game. Players can now celebrate their victories in style, just like the iconic player did throughout his career.

Fans will have an opportunity to unlock the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free by participating in the Pelé Cup on Jan. 20. The top player in each region will earn a signed FC Santos shirt and the runner-up in each region will get the emote and outfit set. Official rules for the Pelé Cup can be found here.

A new soccer-inspired Creative island has also been added to Fortnite that will let players participate in their own soccer tournament. Players must use their bodies, axes, power-ups, and speed boosts to score on their opponents in the four-vs-four bracket-style game mode. Each match has two rounds and the winners move on to face another team fighting for their spot in the grand finals.