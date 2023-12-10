Does LEGO Fortnite have a final boss?

Throughout your adventures in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll encounter many creatures, some stronger than others. Certain creatures even feel like bosses, but that’s hardly the case.

“Are there bosses in LEGO Fortnite?” was one of the first questions I had, especially as I was exploring caves. After finding my first cave, I was on high alert, expecting a boss to jump out at me at any moment. But, that didn’t happen, and I kept encountering regular enemies.

Soon after, I moved on to advanced caves, after I mastered the art of surviving Lava Caves in LEGO Fortnite. Yet, I was once again surprised to see there weren’t any bosses inside these caves. So if there aren’t any regular bosses, is there a final boss?

Is there a final boss in LEGO Fortnite?

They might not be full bosses, but battling Brutes feels like a boss fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite doesn’t have a final boss because the game doesn’t have an ending or bosses in general. There are powerful creatures that might feel like bosses, though. Finding and defeating Brutes in LEGO Fortnite is a challenge of its own. If you want to get Frost Brute Scales in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to face even tougher Brutes in more challenging biomes.

Is there an ending in LEGO Fortnite?

Unlike Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite doesn’t seem to have a definitive ending. While the instructor will guide you through the basics at the beginning, there isn’t a storyline that gives everything a bigger purpose.

Considering Fortnite Battle Royale’s storyline evolved and developed over the years with new seasons, the same could apply to LEGO Fortnite in the future. Alongside adding more features to the game, Epic could also introduce an engaging storyline that adds more colors to its LEGO-themed world.