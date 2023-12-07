LEGO Fortnite has quite a few survival features including hunger and cold. But that realism also extends to the structures you can create in this game.

Once you get comfortable in the new universe and start building stuff it may only take a few moments until you realize you placed the structure in the wrong place. And this is where the problems begin as there’s no obvious way to move structures in LEGO Fortnite.

Can you move structures in LEGO Fortnite

Placing a table just to regret it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t move structures in LEGO Fortnite. The Cuddle Team Leader who guides you through the game will even tell you that it’s not possible to move what you’ve built. Instead, you should destroy the structure first and then rebuild it at a new location. This affects both big buildings (houses, castles, stairs), as well as any furniture objects like beds, lamps, and workbenches.

How to destroy structures in LEGO Fortnite

To demolish a structure simply hit it enough times with a tool. I recommend you use a pickaxe to destroy structures, not an axe (even if you are breaking a wooden object) as it deals way more damage per hit. Don’t get disoriented by the tool’s sword indicator in the inventory as it displays combat potential only. Even though the axe has a higher number, the pickaxe is more effective against structures.

Destroying a perfectly placed campfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another thing to keep in mind is the tool’s wear. Starting tools can break very quickly and destroying something can take a good amount of swings, especially buildings. So be careful where you start building or you might need to spend some extra time and tools on remodeling.

It is a bit of a hassle, but on the upside, you get all your materials refunded when destroying a structure. I used a bed and a kitchen counter to test this and in both cases, I’ve received the same amount of wood I spent on building them.