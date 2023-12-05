Best map codes for XP farming in Fortnite Chapter 5

Looking to XP farm in Fortnite Chapter Five? You’ve come to the right place, as Dot Esports has the best codes for your experience collecting needs.

Playing the game is for chumps, and you’ll never be able to finish challenges and the battle pass if you don’t get help along the way (especially if you’re a busy person). This is where finding the perfect codes comes in handy, and we’re going to give them to you.

How to access a map with a code in Fortnite?

This is the first step in gathering bountiful amounts of XP in Fortnite. Firstly, open up Fortnite and click the magnifying glass in the top left corner. From there, you’ll copy one of the codes below and paste it into the text box at the top of the screen. The map will appear and you’ll be able to click on the icon that appears on your screen.

After pressing this icon, you’ll be taken to the map’s menu, where you can pick private or public. Click Select to get started then press Play to start the game.

Best Fortnite map codes in Chapter Five

Time to get some XP. Image via Epic Games

For those of you looking to play normally and complete your battle pass faster than you usually would, you can have the best of both worlds. This means you can visit these three maps below to play and XP farm at the same time.

8064-7152-2934

This code sends gamers into one-on-one build fights and helps you improve at the same time as collecting XP bank. This will help you practice your game and keep you entertained for hours on end. Odds are you’ll be able to win more often once you practice situations like these. You’ll be able to against 16 people in one lobby and rack up XP for each kill.

3414-2215-4422

In this Red vs. Blue map, you’ll be pitted against multiple opponents in team battles. This large-scale event is bound to help you improve multiple facets of your Fortnite game.

4590-4493-7113

Harness your aim and headshot as many opponents as possible in The Pit. You can either test out the no-build version or incorporate your building to practice multiple areas. You’ll rack up XP at the same time, so it’s a win-win.

Best XP Farm Map in Fortnite Chapter Five

Image via Epic Games and ShuffleGamers

If you’re looking to farm quite a lot of XP in Fortnite at once, Dot Esports has the map for you. First spotted by YouTuber ShuffleGamer, this map will give you too much XP to handle. Just follow the instructions below to collect all the XP you’ll ever need.

This will take you roughly 20 minutes and can be done daily to level up fast. Here are the steps: