Fortnite: Battle Royale is the most popular game in the world right now, so there’s no shortage of big streamers playing it. But it can be difficult to sort through the hundreds of channels on Twitch to find one really worth viewing.

When deciding who to watch, there are a bunch of questions to take into account. Who’s the best at the game? Who’s the most entertaining? Who reads their chat the most? Who’s all about chill vibes?

We’ve toiled through hours of content and to come up with some answers. now have some suggestions on some of the best Fortnite streamers who are worth your time and maybe even your subscription.

Ali “Myth” Kabbani

Remember that kids TV show Bob the Builder? We feel like this guy was a huge fan. Myth is a part of TSM’s pro Fortnite team, and he’s one of the premiere builders in the game. It’s basically impossible to keep up with what he’s doing as he builds a tower in just seconds, but it’s impressive to watch.

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo

Lupo might have gotten a lot of exposure by playing with bigger streamers, but he’s been an entertaining broadcaster for a while. A while ago, he made the transition from mainly streaming the Destiny series to playing Fortnite and his channel has blown up. He’s a laid back guy who reads his chat and converses with viewers pretty consistently.

Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff

NICKMERCS is a North American Fortnite legend who plays on the controller. He currently streams and competes representing 100 Thieves. He’s a great player who’s also known for dominating Tilted Towers in several matches he plays, including professional matches in official tournaments.

Brett “dakotaz” Hoffman

Dakotaz is one of the few top streamers who streams without a face cam, but it doesn’t matter. Not only does he have an awesome “radio voice” perfect for broadcasting, but he’s a dominant player who routinely wins in Solos and Duos.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney

Recently picked up as the fourth member of FaZe’s pro team, Tfue is another laid back streamer who nonchalantly racks up victories all while maintaining a chill vibe. This is the type of stream that you have on your second monitor while you’re playing Fortnite and trying to relax.

Nicholas “NickEh30” Amyoony

Nick Eh 30 was the biggest Fortnite streamer on YouTube for a long time until Twitch signed an exclusive deal with him. He’s moved to Twitch for good now and he’s already one of the biggest streamers on the platform today. He was apparently able to carry over most of his audience and even get new viewers after he joined Twitch.