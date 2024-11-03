All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Remix

Vending Machines have had many changes over the years, but back in Chapter 2, they were at their most basic form. These simple machines can now be found in locations around the Fortnite Remix island, giving away items in exchange for resources.

Where to find Vending Machines in Fortnite Remix

Vending Machines come in various rarities from Rare to Epic, offering items of that rarity. You can tell the rarity of the machine by its color, and the price of each item ranges from 100 to 200 materials. There may be a Legendary one, too, but we haven’t found it yet! As you approach the location of a Vending Machine you will see an icon pop up on your Fortnite minimap, but you have to be very close to see it.

Rarity Color Price Rare Blue 100 Epic Purple 170

Vending Machines are in almost every named location and many of the landmarks. Generally, they are found near an upgrade bench, too, but not always. The hardest Vending Machines to find are the ones at landmarks, as these are unnamed on the map. Only when you enter the area does the name show up.

Frenzy Farm

Get your Slurp Fish at Frenzy Farm! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find this epic rarity Vending Machine by the cornfields in the northern part of Frenzy Farm. It usually holds weapons and meds for 170 materials.

Dirty Docks

Weapons for sale at Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This rare Vending Machine will offer weapons in exchange for 100 materials. You can find it outside of a building to the north of the area.

By the river near Weeping Woods

Get your medical supplies here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you enter Weeping Woods via the river to the east, you will see this machine outside a wooden hut. It offers epic rarity items for 170 materials.

Inside Weeping Woods Lodge

This one is on the first floor of the Weeping Woods lodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside Weeping Woods, on the first floor, is another Vending Machine. This one will give you helpful healing items for 170 materials.

Logjam Woodworks Landmark

Find a machine inside the small hut at the Woodworks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A simple rare Vending Machine is inside the small shack at the Logjam Woodworks to the north of Slurpy Swamp. Here, you can grab consumables and weapons for 100 materials.

Salty Springs

Get your supplies from this machine by the Salty Springs gas station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At Salty Springs gas station is an Epic rarity Vending Machine stocked with weapons and other items. The gas station is positioned just to the northeast edge of the town.

Southwest of Holly Hedges

This one is found outside of the named location at a military base.

Holly Hedges doesn’t have a Vending Machine in the suburban village, but if you travel down to the military base nearby you will find one there. This one gives away small rare items for 100 materials.

The Doggpound

This seems to be Snoop Dogg’s personal vending machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snoop Dogg’s Vending Machine is stocked with epic rarity items, including weapons, for 170 materials. This one is situated on the first floor of his Doggpound, near the front entrance.

Drive-In (Risky Reels)

A vending machine in the right spot to grab some snacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The old Risky Reels, now just an unnamed drive-in landmark, has a rare Vending Machine by the coffee shack to the left of the big screen. Get useful items like an Impulse Grenade for 100 materials.

Lazy Lake

Stock up on items before heading into Lazy Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a cafe to the south of Lazy Lake where this Vending Machine can be found. It has consumables and more for 100 materials.

Lake Canoe landmark

Gear up before finding a boat at the lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This unnamed landmark is between Retail Row and Dirty Docks. It has a rare Vending Machine that holds small items for 100 materials.

