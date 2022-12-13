All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.10 (Winterfest 2022)

It’s that time of the season when you’re putting up your Christmas decorations and lights, hoping for the first snow of the year, and hoarding all the Christmas presents. For Fortnite players, this time of the year also means the island is taking on Christmas colors and Winterfest is beginning.
With update v23.10, we’re getting tons of new cosmetics, skins, backblings, loading screens, and variants. So, let’s take a look at what exactly Epic Games has in store for us with the Winterfest update this year, according to leaks.
First and foremost, there are new Christmas-themed skins that will have more than one variant and, of course, Mr. Beast skin and My Hero Academia skins:
There are also new bundles coming to the shop:
Aside from this, some skins are getting new styles:
Here’s the list of other cosmetics making their way to the game with the Winterfest update:
Finally, Epic is adding Winterfest Cabin: