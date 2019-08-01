All Fortnite Season X’s Normal Road Trip Challenges and Rewards

A new season of Fortnite: Battle Royale is here and players have a lot to do to unlock battle pass rewards this time around.

Unlike previous seasons, challenges are a thing of the past and missions have taken over, rewarding players battle stars, EXP, and other rewards upon completion.

As you complete one mission you unlock another in the set. There are also no free challenges this time around as they are all locked to purchasing the battle pass.

After doing all the standard challenges, new harder battle-pass exclusive prestige rewards unlock to give players extra missions to complete.

With that in mind, here are the current Road Trip missions available, and what you need to do to complete them.