All Fortnite Rules explained: 12, 32, 33, 34, and more

Fortnite is a titan within the battle royale genre. In addition to the robust gameplay experience that constantly gets refreshed with new features, the game also maintained its relevance through various collaborations.

While Epic Games allowed Fortnite to grow in terms of content, the player base was busy building a culture of their own inside the game. Over time, common Fortnite terms and their meaning became quite popular amongst the player base, but there are a few rules out there that are more spoken than written.

What is Rule 12 in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite’s Rule 12, players should be mindful of their words since anything they say can be used against them. To comply with this rule, you should carefully filter your thoughts and comments before saying them out loud.

What is Rule 13 in Fortnite?

Rule 13 in Fortnite is semi-tied to Rule 12. Per Rule 13, anything you’ve said or done in a Fortnite match can be turned into something else. A silly comment can suddenly turn into a catchphrase amongst your squad, or become the title of a Fortnite video.

What is Rule 23 in Fortnite?

Rule 23 stands for sticking by team orders in Fortnite. If you’re playing with a squad, you should be respectful toward the decisions that your teammates agree on. When your friends decide to land on the hottest spot on the Fortnite map and you’re a minority, you’ll have to go with the flow, according to Rule 23.

What is Rule 24 in Fortnite?

Rule 24 in Fortnite stands for players’ right to intervene. Per this rule, you can show up late to team activities or battles, and even under questionable circumstances. Rule 24 contradicts Rule 23, however, so you’ll just have to decide on the kind of teammate you’ll want to be.

What is Rule 30 in Fortnite?

According to Rule 30 in Fortnite, women don’t play online matches. Firm believers of this rule might accuse players of using voice changers, but this is simply a meme rule that found a way of sticking around in Fortnite’s history books.

What is Rule 31 in Fortnite?

Fortnite players are required to be 13 years or older to participate in competitive events per rule 31.

What is Rule 32 in Fortnite?

Players must present a video or an image as evidence if they decide to brag about an epic play they pulled off in Fortnite per Rule 32.

What is Rule 33 in Fortnite?

If you’re feeling angry or frustrated, you should consider Rule 33 in Fortnite as it requires players to think twice before going on a rant.

What is Rule 34 in Fortnite?

According to Rule 34, there might always be “not safe for work” (NSFW) content available online for any video game, including Fortnite.

What is Rule 35 in Fortnite?

Rule 35 is an extension of Rule 34 in Fortnite. If there isn’t NSFW content available just yet, it will be in the future, according to Rule 35.

What is Rule 37 in Fortnite?

No matter how bad things may look in Fortnite, they might look worse for someone else. If you’re feeling upset over being one kill short of dropping a 30-point game, another player might have just gotten sent back to the main lobby seconds after landing on the map.

What is Rule 63 in Fortnite?

For every Fortnite character out there, there’s a gender-swapped version of it in the form of fan art or an official skin variant per Rule 63.

What is Rule 64 in Fortnite?

According to Rule 64, there might be alternate universe versions of Fortnite. Considering Epic has been testing the limits of the Fortnite Multiverse, fans have been experiencing a different Fortnite every season.

What is Rule 69 in Fortnite?

Whenever Fortnite players stumble upon the number 69 in the game, they’re obliged to respond with a “nice,” per Rule 69.