Where to get Heal Eggs in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for having events that coincide with the real events happening in the world, such as widely celebrated holidays or the seasons of the year. This year’s spring event brought special chickens that lay unique eggs that give players the ability to jump higher or heal when consumed, with a rare spawn being a golden egg that gives a large sum of gold.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to get Heal Eggs during Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event.

Where can you find Heal Eggs in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Heal Eggs are special consumables during the Spring Breakout event that provide players with health if they can find them spawning from green chickens. These animals spawn randomly in the rural parts of the map, like the green and yellow areas in the middle of the map. You’ll likely hear the chickens before you see them, with visual sound notifications being a great way to identify them.

These eggs are green with a light pink top and a purple line zagging across them, with players able to consume them off the ground or pick them up for later. The quest that’s part of the Spring Breakout event, added in Fortnite‘s v24.10 update requires players to eat two Heal Eggs and a piece of meat, which means they’ll need to have low health before completing this.

After you’re able to find two Heal Eggs, kill the nearby chicken to get the meat so you can complete the quest. If there are no chickens nearby, wait a minute to see if one of the eggs hatches to create a new one.