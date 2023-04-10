Fortnite isn’t a stranger to keeping its players engaged throughout the seasons, making sure to celebrate important holidays with fans one way or another. In celebration of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month, Fortnite has brought back its Lantern Festival celebration, now including multiple experiences in a Creative level that allows players to solve puzzles together or compete.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to solve the purple puzzle in Fortnite‘s Lantern Fest Tour Creative level.

What’s the answer to the purple puzzle in Fortnite Lanter Fest Tour?

Screengrab via Epic Games

The creator of the Lantern Fest Tour island made sure users would check out their social media with the launch of this challenge. To get the order, players would need to navigate to the creator’s Twitter account before following a set of hints. The answer to the puzzle has, however, been shared on social media and is as follows:

Cuddle Team Leader

Meowscles

Peely

Gnome

Teddy Bear

Once you’ve hit all of the figures in that order, you’ll be transported back to the main Lantern Fest Hub and be notified that you successfully completed the puzzle. Players can then do it again, but it won’t grant the quest objective a second time.

Related: Where to get Heal Eggs in Fortnite

This is just the latest in puzzles released as part of the Lantern Fest Tour Creative level, with previous examples being putting food on the Iftar Table and looking for figurines in a maze.