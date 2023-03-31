How to put fruits on Iftar Table 3 times in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for being a platform that allows players to learn about and celebrate all kinds of events. This is sometimes done in the battle royale itself or Epic will fund the creation of a map inspired by that holiday’s traditions. The latest holiday to get a special event is Ramadan, with festivities planned through the next few weeks on the Lantern Fest Tour island.

One of these quests invites players to fill the Iftar Table to provide dinner. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to put fruits on the Iftar Table three times in Fortnite.

How to place fruit on the Iftar Table in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

When you approach the table, you’ll notice that there are four different holographic icons that you can interact with. To place the fruit on the table, all you need is the required item in your inventory and then to interact with that placement. Once placed, you will get a notification and the item will disappear from your inventory.

You can find the coconuts floating across the map tied to purple balloons, with players needing to collect three of them and take them to the table. Once placed, you’ll get a notification that you have completed one of the lantern challenges. It provides a decent amount of experience with little effort required, and players can continue to donate coconuts if they want more experience.

There will be more challenges unlocked as more mini-games are revealed in the coming weeks. As more areas become available, there will likely be many more ways to earn experience on the Lanter Fest Tour island.