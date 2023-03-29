How to visit all Cherry Blossom Tree Display locations in Fortnite

Fortnite has just released the first content update as part of Chapter Four, season two, bringing with it a range of quests themed around the Spring Breakout event. This event shares the colorful parts of spring, allowing players to earn some special cosmetics as part of the event. One of these quests invites players to visit special Cherry Blossom Tree Displays at several POIs.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to visit all the Cherry Blossom Tree Display locations in Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event.

Where are the Cherry Blossom Tree Display locations?

Screengrab via Epic Games

You’ll only need to visit three of them, but there are five different Cherry Blossom Tree Display locations during this event, with most of them being in the northern part of the map. Once you find one, simply walk up to it within a couple of meters to get the notification.

You can find all of the new Cherry Blossoms at:

The Citadel

Shattered SLabs

Anvil Square

Brutal Bastion

Slappy Shores

Players who manage to complete this quest will receive one of the new cosmetic rewards as part of the event, the Bloomback Sack back bling. This is the first daily quest, with the Spring Breakout daily quests delivering rewards upon completion at certain intervals.

It’s likely that these trees have only been added to Fortnite for this event and will likely leave when the next big update for the game releases. Make sure to complete this quest early so you don’t have to rush to finish it later.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to visit all the Cherry Blossom Tree Displays during Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event.