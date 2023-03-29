All quests and rewards for the Spring Breakout event in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in the world right now thanks to its live service elements and consistent introduction of new content. Developer Epic Games has never shied away from celebrating holidays, with some years being more prominent for it than others. This year there will be a Spring and Easter-themed event called Spring Breakout that will feature quests and rewards.

These quests come with new changes to the Island’s weapons and wildlife, so keep an eye out while you play. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the quests and rewards as part of the Spring Breakout event in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

What are the quests for the Spring Breakout event?

Image via Epic Games

There are several themed quests that will be unlocked in the coming days as the event unfolds. The quests are separated into daily quests that will unlock each day, with some having cosmetic rewards, and event-long quests that grant experience. There was an issue with the quests not showing in-game, but they will unlock around 8am CT, according to Epic.

There may be a few additional quests revealed in the coming days. The quests that will be available over the course of the Spring Breakout event in Fortnite include:

Spring Breakout Daily Quests

Visit three Cherry Blossom tree displays: Bloomback Sack back bling

Collect a Golden Egg: 20k experience

Hire a Specialist Character: 20k experience

Collect an egg within five seconds of it being laid: 20k experience

Deal 50 damage to players with a Specialist Characer: 20k experience

Swim in the hot springs at Steamy Springs: 20k experience

Deal 100 damage to players while under the effects of a Hope Egg: Shell Smash spray

Give a hired Specialist Character a command: 20k experience

Place four Chicken Crossing signs at Frenzy Fields or Kenjutsu Crossing: The Works loading screen

Talk to Cluck: 20k experience

Deal 1000 damage to structures with an Egg Launcher: 20k experience

Consumer two Heal Eggs and a piece of meat in a single match: 20k experience

Jump 50 times in a single match: A Spring Breakout banner icon

Spring Breakout quests

Consume 10 pieces of food: 20k experience

Deal 500 damage with shotguns: 20k experience

Eliminate three opponents with a sniper rifle: 20k experience

Catch two fish: 20k experience

Travel 300 meters while swimming: 20k experience

Search 15 chests: 20k experience

Spring Breakout bonus goals

Complete 12 Spring Breakout quests: Nannerbloom Hammer pickaxe

Complete 22 Spring Breakout quests: Fresh Flyer glider

The daily quests won’t all be unlocked at once, with specific quests and rewards tied to days during the event.

All Fortnite Spring Breakout rewards

Image via Epic Games

There will be some specific rewards that unlock in a daily quest order, with only players who are able to complete all the quests able to get all of the rewards.

These rewards, shown in the images above, state:

Bloomback Sack back bling : Complete the Daily Quest on day one

: Complete the Daily Quest on day one Shell Smash spray: Complete the Daily Quest on day seven

Complete the Daily Quest on day seven The Works loading screen: Complete the Daily Quest for day nine

Complete the Daily Quest for day nine A Spring Breakout banner icon: Complete the Daily Quest for day 12

Complete the Daily Quest for day 12 Nannerbloom Hammer pickaxe: Complete 12 Spring Breakout quests

Complete 12 Spring Breakout quests Fresh Flyer glider: Complete 22 Spring Breakout quests

This event is planned to run for at least the next two weeks, so make sure you’re logging in daily to complete quests and earn these limited-time rewards. That’s all the information you need about Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout quests and rewards.