The first Spring flowers are flowering, the sun is shining and the weather is sweet as Epic Games ushers in the first update of Fortnite Chapter two, season four. In the v24.10 update, the island will be transformed from cyber-punk-like Neo-Tokyo to a sweet island of bunnies and Easter eggs, spicing up the meta with five new Reality Augments, welcoming Specialist Characters, and topping that all off with bonus styles.

So, grab your egg baskets and get ready for the Easter adventure as we unpack everything coming in Fortnite v24.10 update.

Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v24.10

Decorate the island with new Spring Breakout quests

Starting March 29, you’ll set to decorate your Locker and the island with colorful new Spring Brakeout quests that will last until April 10 at 11pm CT. Players will also get new special rewards only obtainable during the event that are tied to specific quests. So, your locker during the event should look like this:

Day one quest’s reward: Bloomback Sack Back Bling

Day seven quest’s reward: Shell Smash Spray

Day nine quest’s reward: The Works Loading Screen

Day 12 quest’s reward: A Spring Breakout Banner Icon

Reward for completing 12 Spring Breakout quests: Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe

Reward for completing 22 Spring Breakout quests: Fresh Flyer Glider

Hen party on the island

When the Easter event begins on the island, you’ll find two new types of chickens and three new types of eggs. Green and purple chickens will lay special eggs that will, upon interacting with them, grant you a buff. Here are the eggs and buffs you can get from them:

Heal Eggs : These green eggs restore your Health and Shield slowly over time.

: These green eggs restore your Health and Shield slowly over time. Hop Eggs : These blue eggs temporarily give you a low gravity effect and also give you Health.

: These blue eggs temporarily give you a low gravity effect and also give you Health. Golden Eggs: You can’t technically eat these eggs, but interacting with one grants you Bars. (Unlike Heal Eggs and Hop Eggs, Golden Eggs cannot be added to your inventory.)

Spice up the egg hunt with the Egg Launcher

It wouldn’t be Easter time if the Egg Launcher didn’t return to the game in a splash. Just like any other weapon, the Egg Launchers can be found on the ground, in Chests, Supply Drops, or for sale from certain Characters.

More Reality Augments

Rail Warrior

Image via Epic Games

Regenerate Health and partial Shield while on grind rails or ziplines, except while in the Storm.

Go for Broke

Image via Epic Games

Grants a Charge Shotgun and Flintknock Pistol.

Aquatic Warrior

Image via Epic Games

Move faster and regenerate Health and partial Shield while swimming, except while in the Storm.

Game Time

Image via Epic Games

Grants the Pizza Party and some Chug Splashes.

Specialists burst onto the island with the v24.10 update

If you need a helping hand during the battle royale, you’ll find eight new Specialist Characters on the island that are ready to turn in their CV and get hired. Eight characters are divided into four useful categories:

Scout Specialist : Scouts can pick off foes from afar with a Sniper, and can ping nearby enemies and Chests.

: Scouts can pick off foes from afar with a Sniper, and can ping nearby enemies and Chests. Heavy Specialist : With their explosive inventory, Heavies specializes in making things go BOOM! Heavies can also take more damage than other Specialists.

: With their explosive inventory, Heavies specializes in making things go BOOM! Heavies can also take more damage than other Specialists. Supply Specialist : Supply Specialists drop ammo and mats for you to pick up (Note: Supply Specialists won’t drop mats in Zero Build.)

: Supply Specialists drop ammo and mats for you to pick up (Note: Supply Specialists won’t drop mats in Zero Build.) Medical Specialist: Hired Medics heal you with Chug Splashes to restore your Health and Shield.

Collections tab is getting a makeover

The Collections tab will no longer be called that starting v24.10 and will now be the Characters tab. There, you’ll see a map of all characters on the island, including the discovered ones and those still looming on the edges of mystery. After you discover a character, the entire list of their services will be in your Characters tab.

During Spring Breakout, you want to keep your eyes glued onto Cluck as he’ll have some Easter stuff he’d love to sell you.

New Super Level styles make an entrance

In the Bonus Rewards section of your battle pass, you’ll find bonus styles to pick up if you are past level 100. You’ll also have Super Level Styles to grab if you’re pat level 125 that include new looks for Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and Mega Wave styles for the Thunder, Imani, Renzo the Destroyer, Mizuki, and Highwire Outfits.

Tweaked Building and Editing sensitivities

And finally, in v24.10, you can adjust and readjust Building and Editing Sensitivity as much as you’d like and optimize your gameplay. This can be found under Options and Mouse and Keyboard settings.

Miscellaneous Updates

Improved the handling turn radius of the Rogue Bike vehicle at higher speeds.



Note: Epic has been making tweaks to reduce energy usage on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Frame rate in the Lobby will drop to 30 FPS after a period of inactivity but will return to 60 FPS whenever you touch the controller or join a match.

Competitive Notes

The Spring Breakout chickens and eggs, as well as the Egg Launcher and Springtime Blowout Reality Augment, are not included in competitive playlists.

Zero Build Cups, Duos Cash Cups, and Victory Cups kick-off throughout this week. Good luck, competitors!

