We somehow survived through the first patch of a new season and now, we have the Fortnite v24.10 update ahead of us to explore. With this update, we’re getting new cosmetics, Reality Augements, Easter 2023 event, and Battle pass super styles. This time, unfortunately, Epic Games doesn’t have any collaborations planned for us and we’re left hanging for the next two weeks until the next update comes around.

Generally speaking, this is a smaller update and, aside from new Reality Augments, make introduce any game-breaking changes to the game. Still, we’re getting five new augments that will, for better or worse, shift the current meta.

So, here are the new augments added to Fortnite in v.24.10 update.

All new augments in Fortnite v24.10

In Fortnite update v24.10, five new Reality Augments will join the game and spice up the Easter event. What’s more, we’ll even have a special Easter augment—Springtime Blowout. Other than that Easter-themed Reality Augment, you will be able to choose between Aquatic Warrior, Rail Warrior, Go For Broke, and Game Time.

Aquatic Warrior – You move faster while swimming and regenerate health and partial shields, except while in the storm.

– You move faster while swimming and regenerate health and partial shields, except while in the storm. Rail Warrior – You regenerate health and partial shields while on grind rails or ziplines, except while in the storm.

– You regenerate health and partial shields while on grind rails or ziplines, except while in the storm. Go For Broke- Grants a charge Shotgun and Flinknock Pistol.

Grants a charge Shotgun and Flinknock Pistol. Game Time- Grants a Pizza Party and some Chug Splashes.

Grants a Pizza Party and some Chug Splashes. Springtime Blowout- Grants an Egg Launcher and Hop Eggs.

This round of Reality Augments is mainly focused on bringing a bit more sustain to the game while you’re out of combat, but to regenerate health and shield, you’ll have to be either in the water or on the grind rails. Still, this will come in handy if you escape a skirmish with a sliver of health and got no health and shield kits at hand.