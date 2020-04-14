Trent Alexander Arnold, João Félix, and 18 other soccer players to attend EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup

Some stars will play an online cup in FIFA 20 this week.

EA introduced the full roster and schedule for its FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup today.

Superstar soccer players like João Félix from Atlético Madrid, Trent Alexander Arnold from Liverpool, and Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid are among the 20 participants who will represent their clubs in FIFA 20.

The online cup will kick off on Wednesday, April 15 and end on Sunday, April 19. There will be four matches every day until the semifinals and grand finals take place on Sunday.

The #stayandplay Cup will kick off ⚽️ on April 15 at 6PM CET | 5PM UK ⏰



Don't miss it live on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/sPFqNFeifR — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 14, 2020

You can watch the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup on EA Sports’ FIFA Twitch or YouTube channels. The tournament will also be broadcast globally through some select partners, such as ESPN in the U.S., Sky Sports in Italy, and ES1 in France.

This will be a great opportunity for soccer fans to experience esports and cheer for their favorite players while league fixtures around the globe are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full list of participants and the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup schedule.

Players

AIK: Nabil Bahoui

Nabil Bahoui Ajax: Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest Atlético Madrid: João Félix

João Félix Brondby: Jesper Lindström

Jesper Lindström Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta Borussia Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi Djurgården: Jesper Karlström

Jesper Karlström FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy

Mo Daramy HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho

Nikolai Alho Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold Lyon: Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães Manchester City: Phil Foden

Phil Foden Olympique de Marseille: Saif Khaoui

Saif Khaoui Paris Saint-Germain: Juan Bernat

Juan Bernat PSV: Mohamed Ihattaren

Mohamed Ihattaren Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr Roma: Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert Tottenham: Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier Porto: Fábio Silva

Fábio Silva Valencia: Manu Vallejo

Schedule

Wednesday, April 15 to Friday, April 17

11am CT: Rounds one, two, and three matches

Saturday, April 18

11am CT: Quarterfinal matches

Sunday, April 19