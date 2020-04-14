Trent Alexander Arnold, João Félix, and 18 other soccer players to attend EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup

EA introduced the full roster and schedule for its FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup today.
Superstar soccer players like João Félix from Atlético Madrid, Trent Alexander Arnold from Liverpool, and Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid are among the 20 participants who will represent their clubs in FIFA 20.
The online cup will kick off on Wednesday, April 15 and end on Sunday, April 19. There will be four matches every day until the semifinals and grand finals take place on Sunday.
You can watch the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup on EA Sports’ FIFA Twitch or YouTube channels. The tournament will also be broadcast globally through some select partners, such as ESPN in the U.S., Sky Sports in Italy, and ES1 in France.
This will be a great opportunity for soccer fans to experience esports and cheer for their favorite players while league fixtures around the globe are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s the full list of participants and the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup schedule.
Players
- AIK: Nabil Bahoui
- Ajax: Sergiño Dest
- Atlético Madrid: João Félix
- Brondby: Jesper Lindström
- Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta
- Borussia Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi
- Djurgården: Jesper Karlström
- FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy
- HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho
- Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold
- Lyon: Bruno Guimarães
- Manchester City: Phil Foden
- Olympique de Marseille: Saif Khaoui
- Paris Saint-Germain: Juan Bernat
- PSV: Mohamed Ihattaren
- Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr
- Roma: Justin Kluivert
- Tottenham: Serge Aurier
- Porto: Fábio Silva
- Valencia: Manu Vallejo
Schedule
Wednesday, April 15 to Friday, April 17
- 11am CT: Rounds one, two, and three matches
Saturday, April 18
- 11am CT: Quarterfinal matches
Sunday, April 19
- 12pm CT: Semifinal matches
- 1:30pm CT: Grand finals