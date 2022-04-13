TOTW 30 cards are live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get the latest set of Team of the Week (TOTW) 30 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today.

Players who stand out during league matches or when national team games end have a chance of receiving an upgraded TOTW version every Wednesday. The cards released today will be replaced next week, but players can have multiple TOTW cards, so the same person could be featured in the next TOTW packs.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

The star of this week’s pack is the 94-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s followed by players like 90-rated Ciro Immobile from Lazio, 88-rated Nicolò Barella from Internazionale, and 87-rated Matthijs de Ligt from Piemonte Calcio.

These cards are available through FUT packs or you can buy them from the FUT market. The best cards will sell for a high price, but the highest-rated cards like Mbappé can get up to 3.1 million FUT coins. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW (Inform) cards are also useful to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions ask for at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions. So if you get a low-rated TOTW card, you can use it later to get another special card.

Here’s the full list of all of the TOTW 30 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 85-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

85-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) CB: 87-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 84-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

84-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) LWB: 84-rated Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) CM: 88-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

88-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CAM: 86-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

86-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) RM: 84-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

84-rated Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) ST: 94-rated Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

94-rated Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 90-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

90-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) RW: 86-rated Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

Bench