How to rainbow flick in FIFA 23

Getting through defenders is an acquired skill in FIFA 23. While a single pass can be enough to get past defenders, you’ll need to get creative in some cases.

Skill moves allow players to outplay their opponents and create openings. There are plenty of skill moves in FIFA 23, ranging from simple ones to more complicated tricks. While performing step overs and fake shots will require little to no effort, your opponents may start anticipating them if they’re the only moves at your disposal.

Fancier tricks like the rainbow flick can help players catch their opponents off guard in style. Performing a rainbow flick is considerably harder than a simple step over, and it’ll take some practice so you can reliably use the move against a real opponent.

How to do a simple rainbow flick in FIFA 23

On PS4 and PS5: Flick the right stick Down, Up, and Up.

Flick the right stick Down, Up, and Up. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Flick the right stick Down, Up, and Up.

Flick the right stick Down, Up, and Up. On PC: Press NumPad two, NumPad eight, and NumPad eight.

How to do an advanced rainbow flick in FIFA 23

On PS4 and PS5: Flick the right stick down, hold up, then flick up.

Flick the right stick down, hold up, then flick up. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Flick the right stick down, hold up, then flick up.

If you’re just getting started with skill moves in FIFA 23, you can test all the tricks in the game in the Practice Arena. The game mode can be found on the Play Modes menu, which is located on Home. Once you start performing back-to-back rainbow flicks in the practice mode, you should feel more comfortable in an actual match while busting out the trick.