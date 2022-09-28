How to do a Fake Shot in FIFA 23

Your game plan in a FIFA 23 match will heavily depend on the players in your squad. While some players will be more suited to tactics that favor long balls, others will want to take action into the middle area of the pitch.

Regardless of tactics, finishing will be the name of the game when it comes to securing results. Approaching your opponent’s goal will only be the beginning, as you’ll also need to outplay them to score a goal in most cases.

When you outplay your opponent, they’ll essentially be one person down while defending, and you’ll potentially have an opening to shoot the ball. Performing Fake Shots can often result in defenders making mistakes, granting players enough space to move forward and score.

How to Fake Shot in FIFA 23

On PS4 and PS5: Press Circle, then quickly press X.

Press Circle, then quickly press X. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Press B, then quickly press A.

Press B, then quickly press A. PC: Press Left Mouse Button, then quickly press Right Mouse Button.

How to Running Fake Shot in FIFA 23

On PS4 and PS5: Press Circle, then quickly press X while holding down R2.

Press Circle, then quickly press X while holding down R2. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: Press B, then quickly press A while holding down RT.

Press B, then quickly press A while holding down RT. PC: Press Left Mouse Button, then quickly press Right Mouse Button while holding down the Left Control button.

How to Speed Boost Fake Shot in FIFA 23