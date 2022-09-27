How to do a step over in FIFA 23

Having a decent squad in FIFA 23 may not always be enough to secure a victory. When you’re evenly matched versus an opponent, it’ll come down to the players’ overall skill levels to decide the winner.

In addition to knowing the strengths and weaknesses of your squad, there will be moments in the game where you’ll be able to out-skill your opponent to gain an advantage. Skills or skill moves allow players to outplay their opponents in crucial one-vs-one scenarios and there are many of them in FIFA 23, like the step over.

How do you do a step over in FIFA 23?

Left step over: While controlling the ball, tilt the right thumbstick from top to bottom in a counterclockwise direction.

Right step over: While controlling the ball, tilt the right thumbstick from top to bottom in a clockwise direction.

Left reverse step over: While controlling the ball, tilt the right thumbstick from bottom to top in a counterclockwise direction.

Right reverse step over: While controlling the ball, tilt the right thumbstick from bottom to top in a clockwise direction.

Step overs are one of the most-used skill moves in the FIFA series. Not only are they easy to perform, but they’re also fast, meaning players can perform them in a matter of seconds. Before performing the move, you should make sure that the player controlling the ball can perform two-star tricks.

Step overs can be handy, but it’s essential to include more moves in your arsenal. If you solely depend on step overs, your opponents will start expecting it, and you don’t want them to know your next move.