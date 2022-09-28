Those who have an Amazon Prime subscription can claim monthly rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and even earn drops for simply watching Twitch streams. To get the drops, you just have to link your EA account to Twitch.

Prime Gaming users can receive five Gold Rare players and an 83+ OVR Player Pick this month, for example. FIFA Twitch streamers can drop packs while you watch their stream. You can check if you got any reward in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store and click on My Packs.

How to link a FIFA 23 account to Twitch

Log in to your Twitch account. Access this website and click on Authorize. Now you have to sign in or create an EA account. Click on the same link to be redirected to EA’s website. Enter the security code and click on Log In. If you use an App Authenticator, you’ll receive your security code on your phone. Otherwise, you’ll get your code in your email. Then click on Yes to link your EA account to Twitch. You’ll get a notification that your accounts were successfully linked.

Screengrab via Twitch

To check if the accounts were linked, open Twitch, go to Settings, and open the Connections tab. Scroll down and Electronic Arts should be listed under Other Connections.

If you are playing FIFA 23 on PlayStation or Xbox and are having problems linking your accounts, try to download the Twitch app on your console and sign in. Access this link to enter the code shown on your console and connect your Twitch account to the console itself.