How to fix ‘There was a problem validating your EA Play subscription status’ error for FIFA 23

FIFA fans with a subscription to EA Play are already playing FIFA 23 in its early access period. But like the early release of many games, this release hasn’t come without its share of bumps in the road.

For some players, their early access play has been blocked by an error that reads “There was a problem validating your EA Play subscription status” whenever they try to log into the game. This seems to be able to happen even if there’s nothing wrong with a player’s EA Play subscription and the subscription is completely up to date.

It’s understandably frustrating for this to happen to players who have spent money specifically to play the game early, and there’s no obvious workaround that immediately presents itself to players in the game. Luckily, some sleuths have already run into this problem and figured out a way around it.

If you’ve run into the same bug and need to fix it to play FIFA 23, follow the steps below and you should be in the game in no time.

Fixing the EA Play subscription validation bug in FIFA 23

When you’re on your home page and hit start, you can hover your cursor over the FIFA 23 application, which should bring up some options for you. Click on “Manage game and add-ons” to continue.

Once you’ve found that section, you can move down to Saved Data. Delete your profile data everywhere, and then after that’s been deleted, delete the reserved space data as well. These two steps must be completed separately, and the data cannot be deleted at the same time.

Once you’ve done that, the error code should clear up for you and you’ll be able to play FIFA 23 as intended.