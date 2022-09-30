How to fix FIFA 23 stuck on loading screen

Have we been going in circles?

FIFA 23 made its official debut on Sept. 27. The latest addition to the sports franchise introduced new gameplay features and roster changes.

A new title to the series also means a fresh start for players that spent the previous year bolstering their FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) squads. Considering many fans aim to get a head start and lead the competition in FIFA 23’s early days, the number of online players surge rapidly during prime hours which tests FIFA’s servers.

When a game’s servers start getting overloaded, players may experience errors and bugs like getting stuck on the loading screen that prevents them from logging into FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 stuck on loading screen fix

If you suspect that FIFA 23 is stuck on a loading screen, wait for an additional five to 10 minutes. The game generally gets stuck when it fails to load an essential game-related asset or takes some time while doing so.

In most cases, FIFA 23 generally ends up loading after a few minutes, and the game’s likely to achieve faster load times as EA releases more optimization patches.

Players who can’t get past the loading screen no matter how long they wait can try the following methods.

Restart your gaming device.

Restart your router.

Check if there are any updates available for FIFA 23.

The three troubleshooting methods above are commonly used to solve various errors in FIFA 23. If you got stuck on a loading screen due to a software or hardware-related anomaly, then a simple reset should be enough to fix it.