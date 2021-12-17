How to complete Winter Wildcards Zaha SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just need to build two squads to get this card.

You can now grab an 86-rated Winter Wildcards version of Wilfried Zaha from Crystal in FIFA 22. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Zaha is a part of the Winter Wildcards promotion, making this his first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This promo will bring new upgraded versions of selected players to celebrate the holiday season.

Zaha’s skills were generally upgraded when compared to his 82-rated gold version, but his Shooting (+8), Passing (+7), and Physical (+5) got the best boosts. His only low skill is his 37-rated Defending.

He has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, which got an increase. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further improve his Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5). This will take his skills to another level.

This SBC costs around 170,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 167,650 on Xbox, and 174,550 on PC. If you want to complete the Winter Wildcards Zaha SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 24 to do so.

If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build just two squads: Premier League and 86-rated Squad. The first solution asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The second one requires just an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Winter Wildcards Wilfried Zaha SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) LB: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internzaionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internzaionale) RB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CM: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) RW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

86-rated Squad