How to complete TOTY Honourable Otamendi’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four tasks to get this card.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can get an 88-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable version of Nicolás Otamendi from Benfica starting today. This card is given as a reward for those who complete a set of themed objectives.

This version of Otamendi was added alongside the TOTY Honourable Mentions team. Players who weren’t selected to be a part of the TOTY but received a lot of votes can receive an Honorable Mention version with considerable upgrades to their original card.

The devs focused the upgrade to Otamendi’s Pace (+17) and Dribbling (+10), while his Passing (+8), Defending (+7), Shooting (+6), and Physical (+6) received a milder increase compared to his original 81-rated gold card.

The four tasks need to get this special card must all be completed in the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode. Only one of them asks players to win matches, while the rest requires you to assist or score goals.

The set will be available for one week, until Feb 3. Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to get the TOTY Honourable Nicolás Otamendi card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: